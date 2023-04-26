Anticipation is building for the arrival of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, Netflix’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel spinoff set in the early days of Charlotte’s marriage to King George.

In a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek, series exec producer Shonda Rhimes and members of the cast discuss the themes running through “Queen Charlotte”.

According to Rhimes, the issue of race is interwoven in the story of Queen Charlotte, with actress India Ria Amarteifio cast as young Charlotte, while Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role of the older monarch, as seen in “Bridgerton”.

“In the Bridgerton world, we’re always talking about how Queen Charlotte and King George sort of made this new England possible, where we’re seeing integrated society where everybody’s got titles,” Rhimes explained. “And so I wanted to show how that came to be.”

“The great experiment is a topic that is exploring race and classes merging,” said Amarteifio, while co-star Aresema Thomas (who plays young Lady Danbury), added, “It’s the idea of the first time the Ton is desegregated.”

“It’s been such a thrill to really deep dive into a world that we know and love,” said Rosheuvel of the new series. “It’s the backstage stuff that you don’t see in ‘Bridgerton’.”

“It’s those sort of bizarre details that you sort of find out, which are like, ‘Wow, really?'” noted Adjoa Andoh, who plays the older version of Lady Danbury. “That’s what you get with ‘Queen Charlotte’.”

In addition to race, “Queen Charlotte” also delved into the secondary role that women played in society during the Regency era.

“The show is engaging in the complexities of these matriarchs, and exposes the struggles of being a woman regardless of race,” noted Thomas.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” debuts Friday, May 4.