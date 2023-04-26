Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are setting their sights on the world of competitive ballet.

The Hollywood Reporter writes the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creators are set to a two-season, straight-to-series order for Prime Video with “Étoile”.

They’ll also be reuniting with cast members from their popular show with Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick. Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”), Simon Callow (“Outlander”), Lou de Laâge (“The Innocents”) and David Alvarez (West Side Story) will star alongside the two.

The show will be set in New York City and Paris as it follows dancers from two world-renowned ballet companies who take a wild gamble by switching their companies’ most talented stars.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead,” the creators said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

The Palladino’s recently wrapped production on the fifth and final season of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which is set to arrive on Prime Video on May 26.

The critically-acclaimed series won 20 Emmys including Outstanding Comedy series, with Sherman-Palladino making history with wins in comedy writing and comedy directing in the same show. The comedy was also honoured with the Peabody Award.