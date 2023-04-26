Keke Palmer is sharing her advice for her fellow new moms.

The busy actress recently gave birth to her first baby, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February and says learning to “bounce back” can be a bit of learning curve.

“There’s always this thing of, ‘How’d they do it?’ And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good,” Palmer told People.

“If it’s important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that’s not what you’re worried about, then don’t worry about it,” she continued, encouraging people to do what will make them “feel good”, even if that involves doing nothing at first.

“I didn’t want to do nothing. I didn’t want to talk to nobody. Then I was like, ‘I need to talk to somebody. I need to do something,'” she recalled of the first weeks after giving birth. “Then I was like, ‘Now I want to get active.’ It changes, so go at your own pace.”

For now, Palmer wants to focus on taking on what she can at her own pace, without getting influenced by other people’s journeys.

“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it’s part of the damn gig,” she said. “A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don’t think it’s this thing where it’s like, ‘We doing it because we got it like that.’ No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be.”

The 29-year-old’s journey involved coming to terms with her physical appearance on her own terms.

“I’ve gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I’ve learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy,” Palmer said. “If I feel like I need to hold it back and I need to do a little bit more work, or [if] I want to feel better about myself, I just do it.”

Sometimes, that journey also involves a cheeseburger.

“Other times I’m like, ‘Yo, pull up in the drive-through. I want the number five, large.’ You know what I mean? I do what I feel when I need to, because sometimes taking it easy, that is what you need,” she joked.