A CinemaCon preview of “Wonka” on Tuesday revealed an amazing piece of casting: one of the Oompa Loompas in the upcoming prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is played by none other than Hugh Grant.

Star Timothée Chalamet, who plays eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in the upcoming movie, was at hand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he discussed Grant’s role.

“I think it’s the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa,” Chalamet told the crowd after Grant’s role was revealed in a trailer show during the convention, as reported by People. “It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats… it was a dream to work with him.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Wonka” director Paul King explained that Grant’s Oompa Loompa character was “no taller than knee high.”

In addition to Grant, other actors appearing alongside Chalamet are Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, “Downton Abbey” star Jim Carter and comedian “Matt Lucas”, with Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) plays Wonka’s mother.

“It’s just a dream as an American actor to be working with this dream of British actors,” Chalamet gushed.