(L-R) British actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Canadian-US actor Joshua Jackson, attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Watching one’s spouse act out a steamy sex scene onscreen can understandably be awkward — but not for Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jackson, who gets plenty steamy with co-star Lizzy Caplan in new Paramount+ erotic thriller “Fatal Attraction”, revealed in a recent interview with Variety that his wife is actually a fan of his bedroom scenes.

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes,” Jackson said.

“The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually,” he continued with a laugh.

”It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur,” he added. “So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

Meanwhile, Jackson also opened up about the explicitness of his “Fatal Attraction” sex scenes in trying to attain authenticity.

“One of my pet peeves is two characters have sex, and it’s the most amazing sex she’s ever had,” Jackson said. “She wakes up in the morning, and she pulls the sheet up over her breasts. I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.’”