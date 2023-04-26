A new trailer as been released for “Strange Way of Life”, the latest from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

In his new movie, Almodóvar — whose acclaimed films include “Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down”, “Talk to Her” and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” — tackles a same-sex relationship between two gunfighters, played by Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen,” reads the synopsis for the short film, which reportedly clocks in at just 31 minutes in length.

“Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting,” the synopsis continues, “but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

“I must say no more so as not to give away all the surprises of the script,” the director said during a presentation at Cannes, as reported by Deadline. “The strange way of life referred in the title alludes to the famous fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires.”

Previously, Almodóvar addressed the meaning of the title in an interview with IndieWire.

“Those songs are all very sad. And that is how these two main characters live,” he said, adding that “Strange Way of Life” could be seen as “my answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain’.”