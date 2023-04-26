More evidence is emerging that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney may be closer than just rom-com co-stars.

Rumours that Powell and Sweeney — who recently attended CinemaCon together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy “Anyone But You” — are now dating was given even more credence on Wednesday, courtesy of Powell’s girlfriend, model Gigi Paris.

Sharp-eyed followers of Paris’ Instagram account noticed that she unfollowed Powell, shortly after she issued a cryptic post.

In the video she shared on Instagram, Paris is seen walking down a Manhattan street, alongside a caption reading, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Neither Powell nor Sweeney have confirmed that they’re dating.

However, rumours that the two were an item went into overdrive following their joint CinemaCon appearance, particularly their touchy-feely behaviour on the red carpet — which was followed by Paris unfollowing the “Euphoria” star on Instagram.