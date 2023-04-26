Bachelor Nation is celebrating the impending arrival of another baby.

Becca Kufrin, who competed on “The Bachelor” before starring in her own season of “The Bachelorette”, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to reveal that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child together.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” she wrote in the caption to a video she shared (no, she’s not having triplets, she’s referencing the couple’s two dogs).

“Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” she added. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.”

Kufrin and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Thomas met in 2021, when they both appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise”.

They hit it off immediately, but split up during the season finale, only to get back together off the air.

The two got engaged in spring 2022 when Kufrin popped the question, marking her third engagement — but first not to be televised, given that she previously got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on “The Bachelor”, and then to Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of “The Bachelorette”.