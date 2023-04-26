Click to share this via email

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara.

During the latest edition of the “Workin’ On It” podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan, they welcomed Only Fans/social media star Trisha Paytas.

During the conversation, Trainor shared some TMI info about her husband.

“I couldn’t have sex at all in the first pregnancy,” Trainor told Paytas.

“My husband’s a big boy,” she explained.

“Yours is little and his is big? Is that’s what’s happening?” Paytas asked.

“Yes!” Trainor declared. “To the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do any more.’ How do I fix that?”

In fact, Trainor recalled that she often had to “ice herself” afterwards.

Trainor also spoke about her sex life during a recent interview with ET Canada, detailing the not-that-sexy process of conceiving her second child.

“It wasn’t like romantic and fun, I was like, ‘It’s now!’” she recalled, revealing she and her husband were doing it three times a day.

“That’s where I was trying to help everyone else out, and be like you don’t have to make it a job, you know?” she added.

