Chris Pine is entering the wonderful world of Disney.

On Wednesday, April 26, Disney announced that the “Star Trek” and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” star has been cast as King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical-comedy “Wish”.

Pine plays the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true, and is the sole keeper of hundreds of wishes entrusted to him by people from all over the world.

Joining Pine is Ariana DeBose, voicing a young woman named Asha. Asha is described as “a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

In addition to Pine and DeBose, Alan Tudyk voices Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” said Jennifer Lee, “Wish” executive producer and one of the film’s writers.

“Wish” is directed by Oscar-winner Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), with original songs from Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice.

“Wish” hits theatres on Nov. 22.