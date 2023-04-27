Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules” was as eventful as ever.

The latest ep saw Tom Sandoval seemingly lie to producers about his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, which was revealed at the start of March.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years at the time when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

We’re guessing something, if not many things, had already happened at the time of “VPR” filming, but Sandoval was adamant when questioned about how close he’d been getting to Leviss when quizzed by producers.

“Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?” a producer asked during his confessional, according to Page Six.

He replied, “No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I.

“Like, nothing that wouldn’t happen between you know like, me and Katie [Maloney],” he added, with a smirk.

The latest ep saw multiple cast members begin to question how close Sandoval had been getting with Leviss, especially after their outing to a bar called The Abbey, where they were seen hanging out by themselves in the early hours of the morning.

James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, saw the hangout, before she told Katie Maloney, who then questioned Sandoval about it.

“It’s annoying Katie would say something like that,” Sandoval quipped in another confessional. “It’s insulting to not just me but Ariana as well.”

Sandoval claimed he wasn’t “dancing all close” with Leviss and instead said there was “a bunch of us” there.

As Maloney suggested Leviss was “now going after Sandoval” after her kiss with Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay told him what was being said.

“At the f**king Abbey? We know everybody there. It’s not a place where I would take a secret f**king rendezvous,” Sandoval hit back.

Maloney ended up setting the record straight after her comments about Sandoval and Madix being in an “open relationship” got twisted.

She insisted she meant the pair “don’t have rules for each other in their relationship.”

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that if Tom and Ariana do have an open relationship, Ariana knows nothing about it,” Maloney told the camera in a confessional, adding that Sandoval is “very manipulative.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Sandoval also said regarding claims he and Madix were in an open relationship: “That is the most f**king ridiculous f**king thing ever,” People reported.