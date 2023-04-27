Lea Michele gave fans an update on how her 2-year-old son Ever is doing after he suffered a “scary health issue” in March.

The actress attended the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, where she told People of her little one: “Ever’s doing good. He’s doing well.

“We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he’s doing well, thank God, and healthy.”

READ MORE: Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever Is Hospitalized Again: It’s Hard Not To ‘Break Down and Cry’

The “Glee” star explained how her Funny Girl castmates had been on hand to support her after she temporarily stepped away from her Broadway role amid the health scare.

“The most amazing support from my cast and my family,” she told the magazine, adding that her husband, Zandy Reich, whom she married in 2019, had also been “wonderful.”

“My husband is wonderful, he’s here tonight,” Michele gushed.

“The last event that he was this excited for was the NFL Honors!” she joked about her other half. “I’m so happy to be here and honoured more than anything.”

READ MORE: Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever Isn’t ‘Out Of The Woods’ After ‘Scary Health Issue’

Michele’s comments came after she revealed Ever had been hospitalized again earlier this month, writing on her Instagram Story: “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids.

“But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom).

“These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for,” she continued. “It’s been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”