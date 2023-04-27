Love is in the air for new mom Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made a splash on the red carpet at the “Love & Death” premiere less than a month after welcoming a baby girl into the world. Tom stars in the upcoming HBO miniseries along with Elizabeth Olsen, and Kaley was Tom’s biggest supporter at the premiere.

READ MORE: Tom Pelphrey Shares What He And Kaley Cuoco Have Learned In First Month Of Parenting

The pair looked youthful on their night out despite having a newborn at home, and they weren’t afraid to display some passionate PDA on the red carpet. Kaley made her first public appearance following the birth of her daughter Matilda on April 30.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series “Love & Death”at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cuoco shared adorable pictures of her daughter on social media after her birth.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓 Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗,” she captioned the pictures.

Kaley has been married twice; after three years of marriage, she divorced her second husband, Karl Cook, in the autumn of 2021. In May 2022, she and Tom made their relationship known to the world, and in October, the actress revealed she was expecting.