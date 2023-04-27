Ke Huy Quan has some disappointing news for “Indiana Jones” fans.

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke to the Oscar-winner, who was being honored at the TIME 100 Gala Wednesday, about rumors that he may make a cameo in the saga’s fifth installment, “Dial of Destiny,” alongside the film’s reigning star, Harrison Ford.

“I want to say [yes], but no,” Quan said when asked if he’d be making a cameo in the film. “Here’s the thing. I don’t want t to disappoint the fans. I’ve joked about it all the time, but reuniting with Harrison after 38 years, that was very special.”

Fans of the franchise recall Quan starring in “Temple of Doom,” the sequel to Steven Spielberg’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” back in 1984 when the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star was just 12 years old. And it was Ford who presented him and his “EEAAO” castmates with the Best Picture award at the 93rd Academy Awards last month — a moment and a reunion Quan said he’ll never forget.

“Of all the years, to have him present the Best Picture Award, at this year’s Academy Awards, that was something. That will always be one of the most memorable nights of my life,” he gushed. “And I can’t wait to see him don the fedora again, and crack that that whip one more time. I will be first in line to watch it.”

Quan, who also received a Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role in the film, tells ET that he’s found the perfect place for his new “best friend,” Oscar, home.

“He’s at home,” Quan said. “He’s in my home office. He’s my best — new best friend.”

He continued, “I love him so, so much. For forty years almost — so he’s finally been able to come home, which is great.”

Named to TIME‘s “100 Most Influential People of 2023” list, Quan was bestowed the honor by his “Loki” co-star, Tom Hiddleston, who paid tribute to the 51-year-old actor in the iconic magazine.

“That was really special because I had the best of time shooting “Loki” season 2 with him,” Quan gushed. It was one of the best adventures that I’ve had, and he’s just so good at what he does. He’s a kind human being, he’s a great actor, I’ve learned so much from him. He inspires me. So, for him to write that tribute, that was very, very special.”

For more from the TIME 100 gala, check out the gallery below.

