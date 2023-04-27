Lainey Wilson doesn’t mind if you’re a fan of her music, or whether you’re just aware of who she is after watching those viral butt clips on TikTok.

The country singer chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the videos, which did the rounds online after fans filmed her from a side angle while she sang “Things a Man Oughta Know” on stage.

As Hoffman mentioned her going viral, the “Yellowstone” actress responded, “If y’all don’t know what we’re talking about, my big old butt went viral on TikTok.

“So much love for the booty!”

Wilson pointed out, “I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I’m ok with that. I think ‘what would Dolly Parton do?'”

As Hoffman insisted the country icon would “own it and continue to do it,” Wilson continued, “That’s right, so that’s what I’m going to do! You know, I’ve been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music… you’re welcome!”

Wilson added of whether she regularly asks herself “What would Dolly do?”: “I do, I do,” praising the “incredible” superstar for staying true to herself over the years.

It’s been another big year so far for Wilson, who recently nabbed six nods — the most for a female artist this year — including Female Artist of the Year, at the 2023 ACM Awards, which are set to take place on May 11.