The robot in disguise are going to the ’90s in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”.

The trailer, official poster and character posters have all been unveiled by Paramount Pictures, offering us a preview of what to anticipate when the film debuts on June 9, 2023. Steven Caple Jr., a director whose previous work includes “The Land” (2016) and “Creed II” (2018), is behind the camera for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” The film is the first of three upcoming sequels based on the well-known Hasbro franchise.

READ MORE: ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Sees Autobots Face Their Greatest Threat, Peter Dinklage And Others Join Cast

Watch the trailer above.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” transports viewers to the ’90s while bringing back the action and spectacle that have enthralled moviegoers all around the world.

The movie introduces the Maximals, a brand-new type of Transformer, to the ongoing conflict between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman and Peter Dinklage are among the actors who appear in the newest Transformers film.