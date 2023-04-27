Fans are finally getting their first look at one of the year’s most highly-anticipated sequels.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair shared the first images from Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as newcomer Florence Pugh and more.

READ MORE: Josh Brolin Showcases Intense Workout Regime As He Prepares For ‘Dune: Part Two’

In the sequel, the relationship between Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani will become a much greater focus.

“The universe of Dune is a complex world of geopolitics and with tons of ecological and technological metaphors that hold up today,” Chalamet told VF. “But at the center, there’s this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass…Even to say that out loud feels kind of huge, and she’s really the humanizing, grounding force to that.”

Zendaya added of the sci-fi romance, “It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk: How do they flirt? What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

Florence Pugh in “Dune: Part Two” – Photo: Niko Tavernise

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will be taking on the important role of Princess Irulan, daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, who is being played by Chrisopher Walken.

“Her stake could not be higher because she’s afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything,” Villeneuve said of Pugh’s role in the story. “When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

READ MORE: Javier Bardem Says He Was ‘Very Moved’ By Script For ‘Dune’ Sequel: ‘It’s Gonna Surprise People’

The magazine also shared photos of other new and returning stars, including Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Lea Seydoux and Austin Butler.

FIRST LOOK: Léa Seydoux is Lady Margot in #Dune: Part Two. See more: https://t.co/cAWV6AWpN6 pic.twitter.com/4vcSghr8BR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 27, 2023

FIRST LOOK: As the internet has deduced, yes, Austin Butler will be bald in #Dune. But there’s more to his lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha than meets the eye. 🔗: https://t.co/cAWV6AWpN6 pic.twitter.com/M4iJrjBagc — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 27, 2023

Talking about Austin Butler’s role as the lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha, who will face off against Paul in the a one-on-one battle in the film, Villeneuve said, “Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger.”