Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” has been cancelled.

The show, that premiered in May 2018, and featured Smith’s daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as co-hosts, is said to have been axed by Meta, Deadline reported.

None of the remaining FB Watch Originals will be coming back for new seasons amid cuts and a “pivot for Facebook.” “Red Table Talk” — which covered many hot topics, including that Will Smith Oscars slap — was the last remaining FB Watch original.

It’s been reported that the show is now looking for a new home.

The news came as it was revealed that Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming at Meta, was exiting Facebook’s parent company amid the latest layoffs.

Lefevre also helped launch other Facebook unscripted/talk original series including “Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey”, “Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson”, “9 Months with Courteney Cox”, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson”, “The Biebers on Watch” and “Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady”.

“Red Table Talk” ran for five seasons and has had 129 episodes to date.