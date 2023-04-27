The TV world is mourning Jerry Springer.

On Thursday, it was announced that the controversial host of “The Jerry Springer Show” has died at the age of 79.

His reps confirmed to ET Canada that Springer died peacefully at his home in the suburbs of Chicago on Thursday after a “brief illness,” surrounded by his family.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

The statement went on, “Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.'”

According to TMZ, sources said that Springer had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months before his death.

Springer began his career by getting into politics in the 1970s, including being appointed Mayor of Cincinnati for one year in 1977.

After further attempts at politics, Springer turned to a broadcast career, eventually becoming a political reporter and commentator for a local Cincinnati NBC affiliate.

In 1991, he debuted “The Jerry Springer Show”, which originally began as a more politically-focused daytime talk show, but was eventually revamped with more controversial subject matter to garner bigger ratings.

With episodes that often featured wild confrontations between guests on issues related to adultery, hate groups, homosexuality and more, the show soon became one of the most successful daytime talk shows in America.

“The Jerry Springer Show” ended in 2018, after 27 seasons on the air. Springer then debuted his courtroom show “Judge Jerry” in 2019, which aired for three seasons before its cancellation.