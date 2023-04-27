Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Get ready for a star-studded night as a long list of celebrities will present at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

READ MORE: 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay from “Vanderpump Rules” will be among the presenters at the Drew Barrymore-hosted awards ceremony on May 7.

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King from “The Little Mermaid” and Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish from Disney’s newest “Haunted Mansion” movie will also be appearing.

Gal Gadot from “Heart of Stone,” Busta Rhymes, Dave Burd and Nick Viall in addition to the cast of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” will also present.

The 16 nominees for the category finest musical moment were also made public by MTV. Voting for that starts on MTV’s Instagram Story on Monday, May 1, and lasts until Friday, May 5.

This month’s nominations were announced sooner than that. “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Wednesday” lead among the scripted nominations. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” RuPaul’s “Drag Race,” “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” and “Vanderpump Rules” take the top spots in unscripted.

The recipient of the Comedic Genius Award is Jennifer Coolidge.

You can see the full list of nominations here.