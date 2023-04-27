“Yellowstone” star Lainey Wilson is just as confused as everybody else about whether or not the hit show will end after season 5.

It was reported earlier this month that the show might be ending amid alleged disputes between Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan.

However, if it is, Wilson — who plays Abby — isn’t aware of it.

She told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman: “You know what I’ve realized? I’ve realized that the TV business is even crazier than the music business.

“I’m waiting for them to tell me too, I’m just as confused as y’all are!” she insisted.

READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Reacts To Her Butt Going Viral On TikTok: ‘My Booty Introduced My Music To A Lot Of Folks’

The first half of season 5 finished airing January 1, 2023, with the second half expected some time later this year.

Wilson said of how getting her role on “Yellowstone” changed things for her, “I really think it helped put a face to a name.

“You know, I think some folks knew my music from the radio, but that is really what connected the dots. I’m very lucky to have had that opportunity. I mean, I’d never acted a day in my life.

“This was my first go at it. I mean, in middle school and high school, I impersonated Hannah Montana and that was a little dose of acting, I guess you could say,” the country singer went on.

READ MORE: ACM Awards 2023 Nominees: Miranda Lambert Breaks A Reba McEntire Record, HARDY And Lainey Wilson Score Big

“But this was it, diving first into one of the biggest shows in the world, and I got to share my music. I got to play a musician on the show.”

Hoffman also mentioned Jennifer Lopez being a huge fan of the show, with Wilson gushing: “I know, that made me feel weird. I just love J.Lo… she probably wouldn’t know me from Adam on the street, but it’s cool that she watched me on the show.”