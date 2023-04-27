A new love story is blooming on “The Crown”.

On Thursday, Netflix shared the first official images of actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of the royal drama.

“As ‘The Crown’ enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for ‘The Crown’ begins,” the official description reads.

McVey makes his professional screen debut in the role of Prince William, after having appeared on the stage in London.

Bellamy, meanwhile, landed her debut role thanks to an audition tape she submitted after seeing a casting call on social media.

Scenes between the two actors were filmed earlier this year in St. Andrews, Scotland, at some of the real-life locations the Prince and Princess of Wales actually frequented 20 years ago, during their courtship.

The show will even take royal fans to the famous Northpoint Cafe, where William and Kate first met.

Also starring in the new season are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Luther Ford is Prince Harry.

The sixth and final season of “The Crown” is set to premiere later this fall.