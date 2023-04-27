Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a doting mother.

In a recent interview with Today, for the spring cover, Priyanka spoke candidly about the struggles they faced when her daughter Malti Marie was born premature. Recalling about spending 110 days in the NICU with her little girl, the “Citadel” actress said:

“I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test. I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her.”

Priyanka also revealed how her husband Nick Jonas stepped into the role of her cheerleader during the tough times.

“My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient…He’s my cheerleader. He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra is working on some intriguing ventures. She is eagerly awaiting “Citadel,” a spy-thriller series that will be available to stream starting on April 28. She will also appear in the Sam Heughan and Celine Dion romantic comedy “Love Again.” Regarding Bollywood movies, she is now working on “Jee Le Zaraa,” which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.