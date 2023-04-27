Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lindsay Lohan is a very happy expectant mother.

On Thursday, the “Mean Girls” star shared new pictures on her Instagram account, showing off her growing baby bump.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Throw Her A Baby Shower

The post features a slideshow of images, most of which feature Lohan with friends and family.

“Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊,” she wrote in the caption.

The first picture in the post shows Lohan in a white dress, holding onto her pregnant belly.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan Reunites With Family Before Returning To Dubai For Her Baby’s Birth

Lohan announced in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together.

The post, which was captioned, “We are blessed and excited!” also featured a photo of a baby onesie which read, “coming soon…”