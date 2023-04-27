The recording label of country music sensation Morgan Wallen is dispelling rumors that led to the postponement of his Sunday night performance at Oxford, Mississippi’s Ole Miss stadium.

“Losing his voice is b–c–p,” said the unnamed security guard in the viral TikTok, telling a fan that Wallen, 29, “couldn’t walk” and seemingly confirming a theory he was “too drunk” to put on the show. “An ambulance took him off.”

READ MORE: Morgan Wallen Sued By Concertgoer Following Cancelled Show, Demands Class Action Lawsuit

When the video went viral online, BEST Crowd Management tweeted a denial of the guard’s assertion on their Instagram Story.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand by the detail in his statement,” read the post.

Video boards inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium showed a message just before Wallen was to take the stage that disappointed those in attendance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled,” the message read. “Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”