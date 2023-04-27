Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s daughter Janie was very excited for her third birthday this month.

The little one celebrated her special day in April, and Jackson, unsurprisingly, said he was going all out to mark the occasion.

The Canadian star told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, “You know who’s the most excited about it? Her. She started singing herself ‘Happy Birthday’ the other day at the kitchen table. She is very prepared to turn 3.”

Jackson admitted of his little girl getting everything she wants for her birthday, “Daddy’s a bit over the top. You should have seen my Christmas tree this year, it was obnoxious.”

Elsewhere in the chat, as Blair pointed out she has a 14-month-old daughter, Jackson said of the “terrible twos”: “Here’s my take on the terrible twos. They’re not actually terrible.

“It’s just that she’s every single version of herself she will ever be in 30 minutes.”

He insisted it’s a “magical” time, telling Blair she’ll “enjoy every single second of it.”

Jackson is starring in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of “Fatal Attraction”, which is set to be released on April 30 on Paramount+.

A synopsis reads, “A deep-dive reimagining of the classic 80’s thriller, exploring timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”