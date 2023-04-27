Tucker Carlson is breaking his silence.

On Thursday, days after his sudden departure from Fox News, the former anchor finally addressed his firing, amid reports the company has kept a dirt file on him.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News Part Ways: ‘We Thank Him For His Service’

In a video posted to Twitter, Carlson opened by talking about getting a few days away from the TV news business, telling fans that one “thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant.”

“The undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all. War. Civil liberties. Emerging science. Demographic change. Corporate power. Natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?” Carlson continued. “It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

Castigating both major political parties in the U.S., the TV personality went on, “When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars, who have been trying to silence them, shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

Though his statement did not directly reference Fox News or the mysterious circumstances of his firing from the network, despite being their top primetime anchor, he did say that America’s “current orthodoxies won’t last.”

READ MORE: Late-Night Hosts Take Shots At Tucker Carlson Over Fox News Firing: ‘An Absolutely Delightful Shock’

As media watchers speculate about the reasons for Carlson’s firing, which have included his involvement in a number of lawsuits Fox News has been facing of late, a report in Rolling Stone claimed that the network has kept an “oppo file” on the anchor in order to keep him from retaliating.

“Eight people familiar with the situation tell Rolling Stone that Fox News and its communications department — long led by the notoriously aggressive Irena Briganti — has assembled damaging information about Carlson,” the report stated. “One source with knowledge calls it an ‘oppo file.’ Two sources add that Fox is prepared to disclose some of its contents if execs suspect that Carlson is coming after the network.”

The file is said to include a number of internal complaints to do with workplace conduct, disparaging comments about colleagues, allegations of a toxic work environment and more.

Carlson and Fox are also currently facing a lawsuit by former senior booking producer Abby Grossberg, who has alleged the anchor created a toxic and misogynistic workplace.

Rossenberg’s suit claims she “continued to endure a work environment that subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes, typecasts religious minorities and belittles their traditions, and demonstrates little to no regard for those suffering from mental illness.”

Fox News has denied the allegations, and a spokesperson also denied the existence of a supposed “oppo file” on Carlson, calling the claims “patently absurd and categorically false.”