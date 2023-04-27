Details about the Scandoval are getting filled in.

On Thursday, Bravo shared a sneak preview of the next “Vanderpump Rules”, in which Lisa Vanderpump’s husband drops a big bombshell about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

In the clip, Todd walks into the kitchen at Villa Rosa where some of the ladies, including Vanderpump, are all working.

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana’s away, in the jacuzzi as well, and she stayed all night! I can’t believe that,” Todd says.

Vanderpump then reveals she actually told her husband about it earlier, explaining that at a tasting meeting at Sur the day before, Leviss had turned up late because she was hungover.

Flashing back to the meeting, Leviss explains that she went back to Sandoval’s place the night before, hanging out in the jacuzzi with him and Tom Schwartz, all while Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix was out of town.

She then reveals that Leviss stayed overnight at Sandoval’s place, claiming she slept on the couch and that “nothing happened.”

Vanderpump then calls Sandoval up to learn more about the situation, and after at first failing to keep his story straight, he finally confirms that Leviss did in fact sleep over.

Of course, it would later be revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had been carrying on a months-long affair, leading to his break-up with Madix last month.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Slice.