Yes, they are back!

The official trailer of the Emmy® Award-winning “Queer Eye” is here! The Netflix show is back for a seventh season. Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness head to Louisiana to assist their most recent group of residents, which includes the members of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, in the “Queer Eye” season 7 teaser.

This season, “Queer Eye” relocated from Austin to New Orleans, hence the show’s new slogan, “From beignets to ben-yay!”

At the time, Antoni made light of the motto, writing on Instagram, ” May 12! don’t be fooled by the tagline we are still making over people and not donuts.”

The official synopsis of the show read: “Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.”