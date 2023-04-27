Chloë Grace Moretz was there the first night Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara said “I love you” to each other.

During an interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, Trainor admitted she’d never told the full story before, sharing how she and her now-husband said “I love you” to each other just five days after their first date.

Trainor recalled, “I was leaving in 11 days for tour, since our first date. So I was like, ‘This is either it or not.’ And we knew immediately, night one… this is it.

“Then we were hanging out every single day after that. I was living in a hotel and I was rehearsing for tour and we met through Chloë Grace Moretz… nobody knows this part, whatever, I’m going to say it,” she went on.

The hitmaker continued, “We went to sushi on the fifth or sixth night, with just her, when I got up to pee she was like, ‘Do you love her?’

“He was like, ‘Well, of course I do, but don’t say anything. I’ll look crazy.’

“Then he went to pee and she was like, ‘He loves you, do you love him?’ Like high school like that. But it worked out in the end,” she added.

Trainor then revealed how they said those three words to one another, remembering: “Then the rest of the night we both knew, I was like, ‘Spill it, I know what’s going on here.’ He was like, ‘I’m enamoured by you.’ And I was like, ‘What is that word?’ Then he pulled up the definition, and it has like ‘in love’ in the definition.

“And I was like ‘So, you love me?’ And he was like, ‘I’m falling for you.’ I was like, ‘You love me… it’s about time you said it,'” she joked.

Trainor’s new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie is out April 25. See more from the singer’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.