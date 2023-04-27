Nick Cannon knows how to roast his friends.

The TV personality sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier for a “One-on-One” special airing Friday on Global, and he spoke about working with Kevin Hart on “Celebrity Prank Wars.”

“So much ego squeezed into such a small man, it’s just…” Cannon said. “He makes us call him Mr. Hart.”

He continued, “I mean, we can’t look him in the eye. There’s little design routes where you have to walk around.”

Finally, Cannon admitted, “I’m just joking,” going on to say of Hart, “He’s my best friend, right? I mean, we were broke out here together. So to see his successes and to see the drive and all of the amazing things that he’s building, the opportunities he’s given people… Man, I hit him up every morning and tell him ‘Man, keep going like this.‘”

Describing Hart as his “best frienemy”, Cannon explained, “We have this internal competition that we’ve had since we were kids, but I couldn’t be prouder.”

