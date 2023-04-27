Click to share this via email

Idris Elba knows how to plan a romantic dinner.

The actor celebrated his fourth anniversary with his wife Sabrina on Wednesday. The two met in 2017 before tying the knot in 2019.

He shared their romantic date night on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Anniversary… You You.”

A photo of the two enjoying a candlelit dinner complete with rose petals strewn across the table.

Sabrina reacted to the tribute with a single red heart emoji in the comments.

She also shared more photos from the two’s romantic getaway on Instagram with the caption “Wholesome”.

A carousel of photos accompanied the post including shots of the two going off-roading, enjoying the beach, petting camels, and of course, cuddling up together.