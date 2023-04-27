James Kennedy is probably one of the only members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast to think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship could last.

Kennedy appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, when the host questioned whether he thought the pair could actually last.

The reality TV star responded, “You know, in like a weird way, I hope so!”

He went on, “Just think about the dreams they’re gonna have in each other’s bed and all the traumatic s**t they’re gonna go through.”

Kennedy, who used to be engaged to Leviss, continued, “As a couple, if they survived each other and go through it, hats off.”

Kennedy, who is now dating Ally Lewber, somewhat sarcastically added, “I wish them both luck. I wish them the best.”

The star admitted he was “shocked” after hearing about the cheating scandal, but said that Leviss had always been “a big Sandoval fan.”

Kennedy and Leviss dated for five years before getting engaged in May 2021. They then announced their split that December.

Leviss and Sandoval have been hitting headlines since their months-long affair was revealed at the start of March. Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years at the time, before she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

