Rihanna is about to be the only girl in the world.

The beloved popstar has been cast as Smurfette, the only Smurf in The Smurf Village, in the upcoming “Untitled Smurfs Animated Film”.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies announced the news today during the final day of CinemaCon 2023, where Rihanna appeared on stage at a Paramount Pictures Presentation.

The “Lift Me Up” hitmaker, 35, also announced that she will write and perform original music, plus serve as a producer on the film.

“On behalf of our studio and our creative partners at LAFIG [the company that owns the Smurfs brand], we couldn’t be more excited to have found our Smurfette in one of the most beloved stars in the world,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “With Rihanna’s singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that’s never been done before.”

Chris Miller, who’s helmed animated films including “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “The Lego Movie”, is set to direct.

On the big screen, Smurfette has previously been voiced by Katy Perry in 2011’s “The Smurfs” and the 2013 sequel “The Smurfs 2”, as well as Demi Lovato in 2017’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village”.

“Untitled Smurfs Animated Film” will be released on February 14, 2025.