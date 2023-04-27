ET is looking back at Jerry Springer‘s legacy after his family announced on Thursday that he died at age 79.

In 2016, Jerry Springer opened up to ET about how he hoped to be remembered following an over two-decade run as the host of “Jerry Springer”.

“I know what I’m going to put on my tombstone,” Springer told ET at the time. “‘I won’t be right back.'”

Springer made his talk show debut in 1991, following a brief run in politics. “Jerry Springer” ran in syndication until 2018. That next year, Springer went on to host the syndicated courtroom show, “Judge Jerry”. The program was was canceled in 2022 after three seasons.

READ MORE: Jerry Springer, Iconic Talk Show Host, Dead at 79

In his 2016 interview with ET, Springer spoke about why he didn’t take himself so serious and why, at the time, he didn’t want to stop hosting his show, which included buzzed-about and even controversial topics.

“Our show is a circus, period,” he quipped. “It has no redeeming social value.”

Springer added, “I just do it because it’s fun to do. And I’m not that good at golf. I think I’d go crazy. I’m always afraid not to be working. It’s psychological I’m sure. If I ever have nightmares about something, it’s about not having a job, which is crazy I know.”

On Thursday, a family spokesperson shared a statement with ET, about Springer’s death.

READ MORE: Jerry Springer Reveals He Never Auditioned for His Own Talk Show (Exclusive)

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend of the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

According to his rep, Springer died peacefully in his home outside Chicago, Illinois, following a brief illness. He is survived by his daughter, Katie, and his sister, Evelyn.

Springer’s family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Was a ‘Brief Illness,’ Says Family

Kaley Cuoco Wears Special Tribute to Her Daughter in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Becoming a Mom

Dwyane Wade Explains Why He Moved His Family Out of Florida