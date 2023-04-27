Hollywood is remembering the late Jerry Springer.

The longtime talk show host died Thursday in his Chicago home at the age of 79. His family said he died peacefully after a “brief illness”.

The entertainment world is reacting to the death of the iconic star, sharing their fond memories, their condolences, and remembering him.

Piers Morgan offered a tribute remembering him for his warmth and humour.

“RIP Jerry Springer, 79. TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man,” he wrote.

TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT ), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting. pic.twitter.com/D9KFJMvfaq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2023

Megyn Kelly shared similar thoughts, recalling a fond memory of their work together.

“So sad to hear this. He came on my show shortly after we launched and told the best stories about his fascinating life & his deep love for America. R.I.P. Jerry Springer,” she wrote.

So sad to hear this. He came on my show shortly after we launched and told the best stories about his fascinating life & his deep love for America. R.I.P. Jerry Springer. https://t.co/WWBAG7ymtt — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 27, 2023

Fellow daytime TV host Maury Povich shared a statement mourning his contemporary.

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry. He was not only a colleague but a friend. We worked for the same company for decades. He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman. I will miss him,” he said via Us Weekly.

Celebrity host Loni Love offered an outpouring of love for Springer.

“What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the two together.

What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner. This is why as a talk show host he excelled… condolences to his family and fans on his passing.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LdqYyKluyo — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 27, 2023

Steve Wilkos offered his gratitude to the star for his influence in Wilkos’ life.

“Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly,” he said in a statement from Us Weekly.