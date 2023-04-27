The full-length season 3 trailer for “The Kardashians” is here and it’s packed with “turbulence.”

From Kim and Khloé dealing with personal hardships to Kourtney being “livid” at Kim, Khloé teases that season 3 is anything but “mild, relaxing [or] serene.”

This season, viewers will see Kim going though the finalization of her divorce from ex husband Kanye West, followed by the misconceptions of their relationship and co-parenting that blew up in the media.

“He has made up the most insane narrative,” Kim tells her mother Kris, seemingly referring to West.

“We stay silent through all the lies for my kids,” she emotionally says.

Another clip sees Khloé asking Kim if she’s “okay,” to which the Skims mogul breaks down in tears saying, “No, not okay” because she’s “having such a hard day.”

As for Khloé, season 3 documents a “low” period that she went through last year as she dealt with the “concerning” Melanoma (a type of skin cancer) on her face. The Good American founder underwent surgery to remove the face tumor.

Meanwhile, drama unfolds between Kim and her big sis Kourtney, who is “livid” that Kim used her wedding to Travis Barker as “a business opportunity” with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, the brand who designed her wedding dress. Last year, Kim collaborated with D&G and debuted her “Ciao Kim” collection during Milan Fashion Week, four months after Kravis’ wedding.

“I’ve never seen this much drama in my life,” Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick says in the trailer.

Elsewhere, Kylie raises concerns over her family’s “beauty standards.”

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” she says to her sisters. “I don’t want my daughter [Stormi Webster, 5] to do the things I did.”

The synopsis for season 3 reads: “The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

“The Kardashians” Season 3 premieres May 25th on Disney+ with new episodes every Thursday.