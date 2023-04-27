Click to share this via email

Madonna is getting cute with her new boyfriend Josh Popper.

The star shared some photos from her date night with popper at a piano recital on Wednesday.

She added them to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “A night out with the amazing … … … .. LaBeque Sisters”.

She followed up a photo of the stage with the sisters along with three of her children, 17-year-old Mercy, and twins 1o-year-old Stella and Estere.

Madonna concluded the photos with a shot of herself and Popper, seemingly walking backstage at the show.

The singer dressed in a white button-up shirt, a striped green tie, and oversized cargo pants while Popper wore a smart varsity jacket and jeans.

The two first sparked rumours of a romance after Madonna shared photos of herself and Popper together at the gym.