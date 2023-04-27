Kim Kardashian seems to be shutting down rumours that she didn’t catch an invite to this year’s Met Gala.

Last month, it was reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan may not be receiving an invite to the prestigious invite-only event, which takes places annually on the first Monday of May. While it’s unclear if the rest of Kim’s family will be joining her at the fashionable outing, the Skims founder is making it clear that she’ll be there.

This year’s extravaganza will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honouring the iconic fashion designer, who died in 2019.

To prepare for the upcoming ball, which is less than a week away, Kim stopped by Lagerfeld’s office in Paris to get some ideas for her costume.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram, in which she poses with Choupette Lagerfeld, the late designer’s blue-cream Birman cat, whom he had for seven years until his death.

“We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” she added.

Other photos see Kim looking at fashion drawings on an inspiration board and meeting with a designer at the office.

While it’s unclear exactly when she visited Lagerfeld’s office, Kim documented her travels to Paris last month with son Saint, 7, and his friends as she took them on the ultimate soccer adventure.

Karl Lagerfeld died on February 19, 2019 at the age of 85.