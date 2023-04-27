Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly dated anyone since splitting from Pete Davidson back in August. But a source now tells ET that her family is motivating her to find love again.

“Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways,” the source says.

Things between Kardashian and West are, “fine enough” and the beauty mogul does “her best to maintain a good co-parenting relationship with him,” the source adds. “Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy.”

Kardashian shares four children — 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm — with the rapper. Last month, a source told ET that the former couple was doing their best to co-parent amid the West’s recent romance with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

After a lengthy two-year process, the two finalized their divorce in November. One month later, the 42-year-old admitted that she hopes she could one day marry again. Prior to West, she was famously married to Kris Humphries for 72 hours in 2011 and, before that, eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was 19 years old.

Kim has expectations for her next relationship. “She wants the next person she dates and brings into her family’s lives to be stable, supportive, loving, and consistent across the board,” the source said.

Earlier this month, a source told ET, “Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there. She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place.”

Although Kardashian hasn’t found romance recently, it hasn’t stopped her from celebrating the love of her friends, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. The pair tied the knot on Saturday, a marriage license obtained by ET confirmed.

On Wednesday, the actor and the hairstylist took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some of the special moments including the picture from the altar, where future “American Horror Story” star officiated the ceremony.

“We did it. Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain,” Appleton wrote.

“[R]ing finger where the rock is,” Gage captioned his post referencing the Nicki Minaj song “Only”.

The newlyweds shared the same photoset that led with a picture of them posing for the camera in matching black outfits. However, the pic from inside the ceremony showed Kardashian’s role in their love milestone.

