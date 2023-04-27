Paris Hilton is headed to The Met Gala.

The socialite and businesswoman will attend the extravagant ball in New York City next week for the first time ever.

Sources told TMZ that Hilton received the honorary invite from Vogue and the designer of her upcoming look for the annual ball. Vogue‘s editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, has been hosting the Met Gala since 1995.

Though it’s unclear who Hilton is collaborating with for her Met Gala outfit, it’s sure to be a glamorous show-stopper, in true Paris fashion.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the late designer, whom Hilton was good friends with. In 2006, she famously attended the launch of Lagerfeld’s collab with Dom Perignon with Kim Kardashian. Her friend, Lindsay Lohan, also stepped out for the star-studded event.

Karl Lagerfeld and Paris Hilton — Photo: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage for PMK/HBH

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian during Dom Perignon, Karl Lagerfeld and Eva Herzigova Host an International Launch Event to Unveil the New Image of Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 1996 Champagne by Karl Lagerfeld – Red Carpet at Private Residence in Beverly Hill. — Photo: Getty Images

Sources add that Hilton is ecstatic over the invite and can’t wait to attend the prestigious celebration of fashion on May 1.