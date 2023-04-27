No houseguest was safe in tonight’s dreaded double eviction on “Big Brother Canada”.

As alliances begin to crumble and tensions continue to rise, viewers weren’t sure who’d be safe and who was headed to jury when host Arisa Cox shocked the houseguests with an unexpected double eviction.

Ultimately, Victoria’s Queen Kuzivakwashe “Kuzie” Mujakachi and Shanaya “Naynay” Carter were dethroned and sent packing from the “Big Brother Canada” Manor.

Queen Kuzie became the night’s first evictee and the sixth jury member when her fellow houseguests united to eliminate a strong player.

Earlier this week, Renee Mior, from Vaughan, Ontario, rose to first-time competition winner at an integral time in the game as she became the new Head of Household. When her appointed nominee, Terrell “Ty” McDonald, secured his third POV win of the season and took himself off the block, Mior decided to make a resume move and named the replacement nominee- Queen Kuzie. Though Kuzie campaigned hard, the numbers were stacked against her and she was evicted by a vote of 3 to 1.

“I told myself I fear no one in this house,” said Kuzie. “I came alone, I came to prove a point, and I hope that everyone who is watching me has seen the great in me rather than the bad.”

Immediately after Kuzie’s departure, the remaining houseguests feared their fate after Cox announced the unexpected double eviction.

Shanaya’s fate was then revealed, making her the seventh houseguest to join the jury house.

She was tearfully chosen as a replacement nominee by Claudia Campbell, who was forced to nominate one of her fellow “Girlie Pops” alliance members for eviction after the reigning “Smashpots” Veto champ, Ty, smashed his way to victory. Ty used the Power of Veto to save Anika Mysha, whom Claudia had initially nominated in addition to him.

With only three voters left in the house, the numbers weren’t in the “Girlie Pops’” favour, as their ally Shanaya received a 2 to 1 vote, sending her to jury.

“Anything can happen in this house,” said Shanaya. “But I’m truly heartbroken for her [Claudia] and for me.”

