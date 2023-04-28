Meghan Markle has signed with a new talent agency in a bid to help “build out her business.”

William Morris Endeavor (WME) took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the Duchess of Sussex had joined their star-studded roster.

They captioned a photo, “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more.”

Variety first revealed the news, stating Meghan’s “team at WME will include power agent turned Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, the rep and brand architect within the agency for Dwayne Johnson, and longtime Serena Williams agent Jill Smoller.”

The publication added that WME will also assume representation of Archewell; the not-for-profit organization Meghan shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

The news comes as Harry prepares to head home to London, U.K. next weekend to attend his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

It’s not known how long the Duke of Sussex will stick around, given the fact his relationship with his family has been up and down, to say the least, for the past few years.

Meghan, on the other hand, will be staying in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.