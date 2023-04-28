“Dodgeball” is getting a sequel.

ET can confirm Vince Vaughn is returning to star in a “Dodgeball” sequel, which is in early development at 20th Century Studios.

Plot details have not been revealed, but Jordan VanDina is set to pen the script, ET confirms.

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” followed a group of misfits that enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in order to save their cherished local gym from the onslaught of a corporate health fitness chain. It grossed $168 million worldwide.

The original film featured stars including Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Jason Bateman and William Shatner, but it’s unclear if any will return for the sequel.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the original film in 2004, but it’s unclear if he’ll be involved in the sequel in any capacity, according to Deadline, who was first to report the news of the follow up film.

However, Thurber did previously speak about the possibility of returning to the “Dodgeball” universe, telling the outlet “never say never” in 2021 interview.

“I never thought about ‘Dodgeball’ as a series, but that actually might be fun,” he said. “I’m really proud of ‘Dodgeball’ — it’s my first film and something people still really like it seems. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe.”

