The style at King Charles III’s coronation will be shaking up tradition.

Speaking to Slingo, Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold claimed that there will be big changes to the dress code at the ceremony, including ditching special robes.

Describing the new dress code as a “massive change to royal protocol,” Harrold explained, according to Page Six, “This event is going to be so completely different to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation when it comes to dress codes. Aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes.”

He continued, “If you look at the Queen’s coronation, you would see the dukes, duchesses, countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case.”

The butler went on to share what royal watchers can expect in terms of style at Charles’ coronation, which is being held on May 6.

“For this coronation, most royals will wear suits, not their special robes,” Harrold said.

“This is a massive change to royal protocol. The senior members of the royal family decide the royal etiquette and dress code — they are always changing etiquette as they’re the ones who decide all the changes which will then be accepted as another part of the royal protocol,” he added.

As for the women’s dress at the event, Harrold predicted, “I believe the ladies will wear dresses. For the evening event they might wear ball gowns, but during the day they will obviously wear something very smart.”

He continued, “I don’t think you will see the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Wessex or the Duchess of Edinburgh wear any tiaras. I really don’t think we’ll see that in the dress code because I think the focus will be more on day wear, showing how relaxed the dress code is for the event.”

Despite the lack of special robes on most of the royals, Harrold did anticipate that both Charles and Queen Camilla will be dressed in traditional ceremonial robes.

“No question, not at all. I also think the King will most likely wear a crown during the ceremony,” he said.

Harrold worked for the King from 2004 to 2011, when the now-monarch was Prince of Wales.