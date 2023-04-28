It’s good news (possibly) for One Direction fans!

Harry Styles appeared on Thursday’s final episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, where he took part in one last game of “Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts” alongside fellow guest Will Ferrell.

Styles’ question was 1D related, with him reading off the card: “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?”

So he wouldn’t have to drink a salmon, clam juice and wasabi smoothie, Styles made sure to answer the question.

He said, “I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

For one final time, it's #SpillYourGuts with Will Ferrell and @Harry_Styles! pic.twitter.com/xb3Sokl2Dc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

1D — consisting of Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik — formed on the U.K. version of “The X Factor” back in 2010.

After Malik left the band in March 2015, the group continued to perform stadium shows and release music for a while, but announced they’d be going on “hiatus” later that year.

It was rumoured earlier this month that the band might be reuniting as a five-piece for the first time in eight years for Corden’s final show. However, the team quickly shut down the rumours.

They wrote, alongside a screen grab of the article, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.”