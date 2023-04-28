David Beckham opens up about his struggle with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) in the family’s new Netflix documentary.

Beckham says in the upcoming doc, “I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty,” the Evening Standard reports.

The former professional soccer star adds, “The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy.

“I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls. It’s tiring going around every single candle cleaning it.

“I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle… I know, it’s weird.”

The famous family live in a £25 million (around $42.6 million CAD) mansion in Holland Park, London, U.K.

The star’s comments come after he previously said in an interview with ITV back in 2006: “I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs. I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere,” the Independent reported.

“I’ll go into a hotel room and before I can relax, I have to move all the leaflets and all the books and put them in a drawer. Everything has to be perfect.”

When questioned whether he wanted to put a stop to his obsessive behaviour, Beckham replied: “I would like to. I’ve tried and can’t stop.”