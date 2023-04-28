Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

While the final film in the “Guardians” franchise promises an emotional end, Chris Pratt isn’t getting sad about saying goodbye just yet.

ET’s Ash Crossan spoke to Pratt at the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere Thursday, where he said he’s soaking up and enjoying every bit of seeing the saga’s farewell film come to fruition.

“Well, I feel excited. I’m not sad yet,” Pratt said. “This is our big night to celebrate, and so I’m just trying to be present. I’m trying to be involved. I’m just trying to be here, take it all in and, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters.”

The premiere also saw a special moment for fans, with a select group of children from the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Special Olympics getting the chance to attend and see their favourite actors in the flesh.

“To meet the kids from Make-A-Wish, and meet the kids from Special Olympics who are here — it feels very good,” he continued. “I got this wonderful little bracelet here from our buddy. Hashtag Team Lane. Isaiah 40:31. This is what it’s all about, it’s all about that. The kid had a big smile on his face. It was his wish to be here tonight, and that wish came true cause of Make-A-Wish, and just that kind of thing right there, it’s just so meaningful.”

Thursday’s premiere also proved to be a special one for Pratt’s family, with wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt’s son Jack, and his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger joining him for the big night.

Pratt posed with his wife on the carpet, with the mother-of-two dressed to impress in a strapless silver sequined gown that featured floral embellishments. The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” actor, meanwhile, matched the premiere’s purple carpet in a checkered purple suit with maroon-toned boots.