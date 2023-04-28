Click to share this via email

Sunny Hostin is spilling all that “The View” tea.

On Thursday, the daytime TV star was on “Watch What Happens Live” and Andy Cohen had her play a game of “Who Gon’ Check Me, View?”

For the lighting round game, Hostin had to answer a series of questions about her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffith.

“Who’s the most guilty of making shady comments under her breath?” Cohen asked, to which she responded. “It’s a tie between Ana and Joy.”

“Who is not a morning person?” he asked, with the answer: “Me.”

Then came a string of answers involving Goldberg, including the admission that she passes the most gas among the co-hosts.

“Who is the most generous gift-giver?” Cohen wondered, with Hostin answering, “Oh, it’s Whoopi.”

“Who’s the most likely to pick up the cheque if you go out to dinner?” “Whoopi.”

“Who do you disagree with the most?” “Whoopi.”

“Who actually passes the most gas on set?” Cohen then asked, with Hostin answering “Whoopi!” and tilting her head in a hilarious expression.

Goldberg has faced her fair share of incidents on the show over the years in which fans have claimed to hear her fart or let out a burp during the show.

Hostin said that Haines is the most punctual of the co-hosts, and that Behar has the longest list of gusts she refuses to have back on the show.

Behar was also Hostin’s choice for the question, “Who’s the most helpful to have in your corner in an argument?”