Zendaya has played Michelle “MJ” Jones in three “Spider-Man” movies, but her association with the web-slinging superhero actually goes further back than that.

The “Euphoria” star was on hand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she was presented with the 2023 Star of the Year Award by the National Association of Theater Owners, and revealed her long association with the franchise.

“Literally my first date was when I was 15 years old and it was to go see [‘The Amazing] Spider-Man’ in 3D,” Zendaya told the audience while accepting her award.

“Now I consider myself honoured to be able to buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your theatre, which I’ve done many times before, and watch my own,” she said, addressing the theatre owners in attendance at the annual convention.

She continued by opining about the irreplaceable nature of the theatrical movie experience.

“I think my gift is storytelling — that’s what I love to do. It means nothing if those stories don’t get to people they need to get to,” she shared.

“That’s when someone can escape,” she added. “That’s where someone can build a new dream. And I have been witness to that, and I’ve experienced it myself.”

Watching a film as part of an audience, she noted, can be a transcendent experience that’s simply not replicated by watching in one’s home.

“It’s been so special because I get to watch what the moviegoing experience does for people,” she said. “It’s healing and it’s magical and I feel so grateful to be a part of it.”